Albert Pujols belts 697th home run, passing A-Rod into 4th on all-time list
Cardinals' slugger, 42, trails only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth
Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the visiting St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Sunday.
The National League Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive.
The Machine cranks out no. 697 for the lead in the 9th!!! <a href="https://t.co/bVQXckoAdz">pic.twitter.com/bVQXckoAdz</a>—@MLB
Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.
The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
The Cardinals went to the ninth inning trailing 2-0 but scored four runs off Chase DeJong (4-2).
St. Louis had been shut out on three hits through the first eight innings but rallied for their eighth win in their last 11 games. The Pirates missed a chance to win their first series since sweeping Milwaukee from Aug. 2-4.
The Cardinals clinched their 15th consecutive winning season Saturday night with a 7-5 victory over the Pirates. That ties the franchise record set from 1939-53.
Pujols hit his 696th homer to tie Rodriguez.
6⃣9⃣6⃣ <a href="https://t.co/ofsJ2NvEkz">pic.twitter.com/ofsJ2NvEkz</a>—@MLB
With St. Louis trailing 3-1 in the sixth inning, Pujols connected on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 miles per hour.
His RBI single in the eighth made it 4-4.
Up next
The Cardinals are off Monday before opening a three-game home series with Milwaukee on Tuesday. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.08) will start for St. Louis.
He is 5-0 with a 1.45 earned-run average in seven starts since being acquired from the New York Yankees in a trade.
