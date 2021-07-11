Aaron Nola among 4 Phillies placed on COVID-related injured list
Ace pitcher was scheduled to start Sunday in final game before all-star break
The Philadelphia Phillies placed third baseman Alec Bohm, right-handers Aaron Nola and Connor Brogdon and left-hander Bailey Falter on the COVID-related injured list Sunday morning.
Left-handers Damon Jones and Christopher Sanchez, right-hander Mauricio Llovera and infielder Nick Maton were recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Nola, 28, had been scheduled to start Sunday afternoon's contest in Boston, the Phillies' final game before the all-star break. Instead, right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler (2-1, 7.54 earned-run average) will serve as the opener against the Red Sox for the rubber match of the three-game series.
Bohm, 24, is batting .243 with six homers and 41 RBI in 85 games in his second season with the Phillies. He played seven innings in Philadelphia's 11-2 win against the Red Sox on Saturday before leaving the game, which manager Joe Girardi later said was related to COVID-19 protocols.
Brogdon, 26, is 5-2 with one save and a 4.19 ERA in 37 appearances out of the bullpen in his second season with Philadelphia.
Falter, 24, made his major league debut on April 25 and is 1-0 with a 4.58 ERA in eight relief appearances.
Brogdon and Falter also appeared in Saturday's game.
