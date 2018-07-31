Jays continue pitching purge, send Loup to Phillies, Axford to Dodgers
3rd Toronto pitcher to be dealt ahead of MLB non-waiver deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays continued their pitching makeover, dealing veteran relievers Aaron Loup and John Axford ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver deadline.
Loup was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for right-handed minor leaguer Jacob Waguespack, while Axford was sent to the L.A. Dodgers for right-hander Corey Copping.
Loup, 30, had been with the Jays since 2012 after being taken in the 2009 ninth round of the Major League amateur draft. In 35.2 innings this season he had an ERA of 4.54 and a WHIP of 1.598.
Loup and Axford are the fourth and fifth pitchers the Jays have dealt ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver deadline. Starter J.A. Happ was sent to the New York Yankees and reliever Seunghwan Oh was traded to Colorado on Thursday, while reliever Roberto Osuna, currently serving a suspension and facing assault charges, was traded Monday to the Houston Astros.
Loup, a native of Raceland, La., owns a career record of 12-20 with a 3.47 ERA and 297 strikeouts in 369 games over seven seasons with Toronto from 2012 to 2018.
The 24-year-old Waguespack, a six-foot-six, 225-pound pitcher from Waco, Texas, is a combined 4-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 games for the double-A Reading Fightin Phils the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Axford, 35, is 4-1 with 4.41 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP in 51.0 innings. The Simcoe, Ont., native signed a one-year deal with the Jays in February.
Copping, 24, has split the season between double-A Tulsa and triple-A Oklahoma City.
Come on over!!!<br><br>Newest <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> pitcher Jacob Waguespack makes the trek on over from the visitor’s clubhouse to the good side!! <a href="https://t.co/kYGebQGF44">pic.twitter.com/kYGebQGF44</a>—@BuffaloBisons
with files from Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.