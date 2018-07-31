Jays continue pitching purge, send Loup to Phillies, Axford to Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays continued their pitching makeover, dealing veteran relievers Aaron Loup and John Axford ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver deadline.

Loup was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for right-handed minor leaguer Jacob Waguespack, while Axford was sent to the L.A. Dodgers for right-hander Corey Copping.

Loup, 30, had been with the Jays since 2012 after being taken in the 2009 ninth round of the Major League amateur draft. In 35.2 innings this season he had an ERA of 4.54 and a WHIP of 1.598.

Loup and Axford are the fourth and fifth pitchers the Jays have dealt ahead of Tuesday's non-waiver deadline. Starter J.A. Happ was sent to the New York Yankees and reliever Seunghwan Oh was traded to Colorado on Thursday, while reliever Roberto Osuna, currently serving a suspension and facing assault charges, was traded Monday to the Houston Astros.

Loup, a native of Raceland, La., owns a career record of 12-20 with a 3.47 ERA and 297 strikeouts in 369 games over seven seasons with Toronto from 2012 to 2018.

The 24-year-old Waguespack, a six-foot-six, 225-pound pitcher from Waco, Texas, is a combined 4-6 with a 4.68 ERA in 21 games for the double-A Reading Fightin Phils the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

Axford, 35, is 4-1 with 4.41 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP in 51.0 innings. The Simcoe, Ont., native signed a one-year deal with the Jays in February.

Copping, 24, has split the season between double-A Tulsa and triple-A Oklahoma City.