Yankees slugger Judge arrives in Toronto looking to make MLB history

Aaron Judge is taking his record chase on the road. One home run short of Roger Maris' American League mark of 61, Judge will try to end a five-game streak without a homer on Monday night when the New York Yankees open a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Mike Fitzpatrick · The Associated Press ·
Aaron Judge and the Yankees open a three-game series against the hometown Blue Jays on Monday night. He has gone five games without a home run and remains one short of Roger Maris' American League mark of 61. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Judge remained at 60 home runs, one short of Roger Maris' American League mark, when the New York Yankees' 2-0 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox was called after six innings because of heavy showers.

The big slugger went 1-for-2 with a double and was due up next for the Yankees when play was stopped. The game was called after a 98-minute delay, sending Judge to Toronto still in pursuit of Maris.

But the four-time all-star insisted he wasn't disappointed he was unable to hit No. 61 on New York's 6-0 homestand.

"You can't think along those lines," Judge said. "It's not our last home game, so I'm not worried about it."

New York has won seven straight and can clinch the AL East title with a victory over the Blue Jays on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

Judge expects his parents will follow him to Toronto and be in attendance again.

"Oh, yeah. I hope so. They're retired. They've got nothing to do. So they better be there," he said.

Judge, who is on pace to hit 63.9 home runs, has gone five games without clearing the fence. Since connecting for No. 60 on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh to spark a ninth-inning comeback, he is 4-for-15 with three doubles, six walks and six strikeouts.

Judge meets with fans Mike Lanzillotta and Derek Rodriguez, 9, before a May 4 game in Toronto. A video of Rodriguez becoming emotional after receiving a Judge home-run ball from Lanzillotta during the previous night’s contest at Rogers Centre went viral on social media. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The closest he's come to matching Maris' 1961 mark was a 404-foot drive caught right in front of the centre-field fence Thursday.

The Yankees, who have 10 games remaining in the regular season, return home for three games against Baltimore this weekend before wrapping up the regular season at Texas.

On Sunday, Judge started at designated hitter for the 22nd time this season and first since both games of a doubleheader Sept. 7 against Minnesota.

He hasn't been out of the starting lineup since July 12, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't rule out resting the 30-year-old slugger while he's still chasing Maris.

"I'm just kind of playing it day by day," Boone said. "Hopefully we can get to a point where we have a few days to decide on which makes the most sense and how to rest him where we can."

With files from CBC Sports

