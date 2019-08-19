Skip to Main Content
Canada out of Little League World Series after loss to Curacao
Little League

Canada was eliminated from the Little League World Series following an 8-1 loss to the Caribbean team on Monday.

Caribbean team scores 2 runs in each of the 1st and 2nd innings to stake way to win

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's starting pitcher Timmy Piasentin, left, gets hug from catcher Everett Bertsch as they wait for manager Bruce Darwart during a pitching change in the fifth inning of their 8-1 loss to Curacao on Monday. (Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press)

Curley Martha and Nathan Castillo each had two hits and drove in a run for the Caribbean representatives from Curacao.

Brady Dorwart scored on a passed ball in the top of the sixth and final inning for Canada, which managed just three hits.

Castillo opened the scoring with a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning, then back-to-back RBI singles from Jurdrick Profar and Mantha in the bottom of the second staked the Caribbean to a 4-0 lead.

Following two scoreless innings, the Caribbean doubled its lead in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI single from Deshandro Tromp, a two-run error that scored Castillo and Tromp and an RBI triple from Pe.son Revierre.

WATCH | Canada falls to Curacao:

Canada falls to Curacao 8-1 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. 1:13

Keven Rosina went the distance for the Caribbean, striking out seven and not surrendering an earned run.

Timmy Piasentin struck out eight but allowed seven earned runs for Canada over 4 2/3 innings. Dorwart gave up Revierre's triple before inducing a pop out in foul territory in relief.

The Canadian entry from Coquitlam, B.C., opened the double-elimination tournament with a 5-0 loss to Mexico on Friday before rebounding with a 10-0 win over Italy on Saturday.

