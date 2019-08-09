Skip to Main Content
Watch the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship semifinals (broadcast)
Little League·Live

Watch CBC Sports' coverage of the 2019 Little League Baseball Canadian Championship semifinals in Ancaster, Ont.

Coverage begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET from Ancaster, Ont.

CBC Sports ·
Click on the video player above to watch the 2019 Little League Baseball Canadian Championship semifinals from Ancaster, Ont.

CBC Sports' coverage begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET with semifinal games between Alberta and Quebec, as well as Ontario and B.C. Return on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch the final. 

Final round-robin standings

(CBC Sports)

 

 

 

