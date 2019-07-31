Skip to Main Content
Watch the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship
Watch CBC Sports' live coverage of the 2019 Little League Baseball Canadian Championship in Ancaster, Ont.

Watch the Prairies battle Quebec in Ancaster, Ontario. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the 2019 Little League Baseball Canadian Championship live from Ancaster, Ont.

Action begins Thursday at 10 a.m. ET with the Prairies taking on Quebec, followed by Ontario battling the Atlantic at 1 p.m. ET before the day's games wrap up with a contest between Ancaster and B.C. at 5 p.m. ET. 

