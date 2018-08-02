Skip to Main Content
Watch the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship
Coming Up

Watch live action from the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship in Mirabel, Que., where teams from across the country will determine Canada's entry in the Little League Baseball World Series.

Teams battle to represent Canada at Little League World Series

CBC Sports ·
From Le nouveau terrain de baseball à Mirabel in Mirabel, QC 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship in Mirabel, Que.

Live action begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

Live-streaming coverage of round-robin games will feature play-by-play commentary from CBC Sports' Matthew Cullen, who will be joined by analyst and former Montreal Expos broadcaster Tom Valcke.

Sideline reporter Devin Heroux joins the broadcast team for the semifinals and finals.

For full scores and results, click here for the official tournament website.

