Watch the 2022 Little League Baseball Canadian Championship

Watch live action from the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship in Calgary, where the teams will compete to determine Canada's entry in the Little League Baseball World Series.

Teams battle to represent Canada at Little League World Series

(Little League Canada)

Click on the video player above to watch lthe final of the Little League Baseball Canadian Championship in Calgary.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET as Team Prairies takes on Team B.C. 

Team Ontario faces Team Alberta at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by Team RMLL vs. Team Quebec at 8 p.m. ET.

Return on Friday for more live action beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

For full scores and results, click here for the official tournament website.

