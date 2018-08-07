Team Ontario youngster tosses no-hitter at Canadian Little League Championships
'It's just a rush of all feelings,' says pitcher Roman Figueroa
The Little League Baseball Canadian Championship is a place where kids can make memories for a lifetime, all while chasing a title.
On Tuesday, team Ontario's Roman Figueroa did just that.
Pitching against the Prairies, Figueroa spun a gem, throwing the first no-hitter of his young baseball career en route to a 2-0 victory.
"It's just a rush of all feelings," said Figueroa after the game, beaming with excitement. "I pitched really well, I was just excited to pitch."
He threw six no-hit innings along with four strikeouts and while being interviewed after the game, his teammates showered him with water bottles.
Ontario, represented by Toronto High Park Little League, moved to 2-3 at the tournament.
You can catch the entire tournament live on CBCSports.ca through Aug. 11 from Mirabel, Que.
