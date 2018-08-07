Team Ontario youngster tosses no-hitter at Canadian Little League Championships

The Little League Baseball Canadian Championship is a place where kids can make memories for a lifetime, all while chasing a title.

On Tuesday, team Ontario's Roman Figueroa did just that.

Pitching against the Prairies, Figueroa spun a gem, throwing the first no-hitter of his young baseball career en route to a 2-0 victory.

"It's just a rush of all feelings," said Figueroa after the game, beaming with excitement. "I pitched really well, I was just excited to pitch."

Roman Figueroa threw six hitless innings in Toronto's 2-0 win over Regina at the Canadian Little League Championship. 1:00

He threw six no-hit innings along with four strikeouts and while being interviewed after the game, his teammates showered him with water bottles.

Figueroa was mobbed by his teammates after an interview with CBC Sports' Matt Cullen. 1:31

Ontario, represented by Toronto High Park Little League, moved to 2-3 at the tournament.

You can catch the entire tournament live on CBCSports.ca through Aug. 11 from Mirabel, Que.