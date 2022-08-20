Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Little League

Canada shuts out Japan for 2nd straight win at Little League World Series

Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action in South Williamsport, Pa.

Vancouver-based Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars will next face Mexico on Monday

Canada's Ellis St. James (2) is greeted by teammates Benjamin Dartnell, left, and Lucas Fabbro after driving in a run with a sacrifice bunt during the sixth inning of Canada's 6-0 win over Japan at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., on Friday. (Tom E. Puskar/The Associated Press)

After a scoreless first five innings Friday, the Vancouver-based Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning.

Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0.

Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three runners home to make it 5-0.

With two outs, Ben Meichenbaum drove Dartnell home with a ground ball that led to an error from Japanese second baseman Yujiro Kume.

Mayervich pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, closing the game on three consecutive strikeouts after pitcher Lucas Weisser left the mound with two strikeouts and three walks.

Canada will next face Mexico on Monday.

