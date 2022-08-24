Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada's rally falls short, eliminated with defeat to Curacao at Little League World Series

The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.

Vancouver-based Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars strands 5 baserunners in 4-2 loss

The Canadian Press ·
Canada catcher Alden Yu forces out Curacao's Jay-Dlynn Wiel (7) as he tried to score during the first inning of an elimination game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa. (Tom E. Puskar/The Associated Press)

Canada, which beat North Brisbane, Australia 7-0 and Takarazuka, Japan 6-0 earlier at the 75th Little League World Series, then saw the bats go cold in a 10-0 loss to Matamoros, Mexico. The Vancouver squad only had five scattered hits against Curacao.

Lucas Weisser, the starting pitcher for Canada, worked 3.2 innings and had three strikeouts. Unfortunately he issued six walks which allowed Curacao to post some early runs. In fact, Curacao only had five hits in the entire game but scored twice in the first inning and left the bases loaded. They scored two more runs in the third and then let their pitchers and defence steer them home to victory.

Canada had chances to score runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but couldn't come up with timely hits, stranding five baserunners.

Curacao plays Wednesday against Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Curacao started its tournament by beating Nicaragua 2-0, before losing 9-3 to Panama and rebounding with a tense 1-0 win over Italy.

WATCH | Curacao eliminates Canada from Little League World Series:

Canada eliminated with loss to Curaçao at Little League World Series

1 hour ago
Duration 1:13
Canada was beaten 4-2 Tuesday by a team from Willemstad, Curaçao , eliminating them from title contention at the Little League World Series.
Comments

