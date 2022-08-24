Canada's rally falls short, eliminated with defeat to Curacao at Little League World Series
Vancouver-based Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars strands 5 baserunners in 4-2 loss
The dream run is over for the Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver who, despite a desperate sixth-inning rally, were beaten 4-2 Tuesday and eliminated from title contention by a well-rounded team from Willemstad, Curacao.
Lucas Weisser, the starting pitcher for Canada, worked 3.2 innings and had three strikeouts. Unfortunately he issued six walks which allowed Curacao to post some early runs. In fact, Curacao only had five hits in the entire game but scored twice in the first inning and left the bases loaded. They scored two more runs in the third and then let their pitchers and defence steer them home to victory.
Canada had chances to score runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but couldn't come up with timely hits, stranding five baserunners.
Curacao plays Wednesday against Managua, the capital of Nicaragua. Curacao started its tournament by beating Nicaragua 2-0, before losing 9-3 to Panama and rebounding with a tense 1-0 win over Italy.
WATCH | Curacao eliminates Canada from Little League World Series:
