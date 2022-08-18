Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Little League

Canada cruises past Australia in opening game at Little League World Series

It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Vancouver-based Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars claim 7-0 victory

The Canadian Press ·
Canada scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 7-0 win over Australia at the Little League World Series on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pa. (@LittleLeague/Twitter)

The Vancouver-based Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5.

Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three errors while Canada had one.

Righthanded starter Benjamin Dartnell pitched 3 2/3 innings for Canada and only gave up two hits and one walk. Of the 66 pitches he threw, 43 were strikes.

WATCH | Canada wins opener at Litle League World Series:

Canada claims opener at Little League World Series with victory over Australia

1 hour ago
Duration 1:04
Vancouver-based Little Mountain Baseball All-Stars defeats Australia 7-0 in their opening game at the 75th Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.

Jason and Graydon Yan all managed multiple hits for Canada as Jason went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Canucks.

The Little Mountain Little Leaguers advanced to the World Series by winning all eight of their games at the 2022 Canadian Region Championship.

Canada's next game is Friday against Japan.

WATCH | Little Mountain secures Canadian Little League Championship title:

Little Mountain wins Canadian Little League Championship

5 days ago
Duration 1:16
The team from Little Mountain, B.C. came out on top 9-4 in an error-filled game against the squad from Moose Jaw, Sask. in the final of the 2022 Canadian Little League Championship from Calgary.
