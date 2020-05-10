Skip to Main Content
The last surviving member of the Rockford Peaches, pitcher Mary Pratt dies
Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 101.

Pratt was profiled in 1992 movie 'A League of Their Own'

Mary Pratt who pitched for the Rockford Peaches passed passed away peacefully at a nursing home with her nephew by her side. (@AAGPBL/Twitter)

Pratt died on Wednesday. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.

Pratt pitched in the women's league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie "A League of Their Own."

She was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches. The league said in a tweet that Pratt's "stories, her energy will be missed for a long time."

Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Connecticut, native was a coach and referee in several sports.

She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.

