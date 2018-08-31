Canada tops U.S for bronze in extras at women's baseball World Cup

Daphnee Gelinas broke a tie with an RBI single and veteran Ashley Stephenson drove in two to cap a five-run 10th inning as Canada defeated the United States 8-5 on Friday for the bronze medal at the women's baseball World Cup.

With international baseball rules in play, the teams began their respective halves of the extra innings (starting in the eighth) with runners on first and second. But neither team managed to push a run across over the first two extra frames.

Gelinas came through with her RBI in the top of the 10th — the fourth run driven in by her in the game — and Anne-Sophie Lavalee made it 5-3 with a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Mia Valke drove in another and Stephenson followed with her two-run base hit.

Stephenson, a high school teacher from Mississauga, Ont., has played in each of the eight World Cup tournaments since its inception in 2004.

Right-hander Allison Schroder, competing in her first World Cup, allowed two runs in the bottom of the 10th before getting a double play to end the game.

Gelinas comes through

Canada won silver at the last tournament in South Korea in 2016, losing to No. 1-ranked Japan in the championship final. The Canadians, ranked No. 2, have finished in the top 4 in every World Cup and have six medals — four bronze and two silvers.

Japan, winners of 29 straight World Cup games and five titles, played Taiwan later Friday for gold.

Gelinas had given Canada a 3-2 lead with a three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning.

The second baseman from Repentigny, Que., connected on a 3-1 pitch from Brittany Schutte with one out, sending the ball over the right-field fence and scoring Kaitlyn Ross and Nicole Luchanski. The 22-year-old Gelinas pounded her fist and smiled as the ball left the park while she was sprinting around first base.

U.S. show resiliency

The U.S. tied the game on a Malaika Underwood double off Schroder in the bottom of the seventh.

Michelle Cobb hit an RBI single for the Americans in the first inning before Canadian starter Amanda Asay hit a batter with the bases loaded for a 2-0 U.S. lead.

The right-handed Asay from Prince George, B.C., who's in the process of completing a PhD in forestry at the University of British Columbia, worked 5 2/3 innings before being replaced by the 16-year-old Schroder. The Fruitvale, B.C., native inherited a runner on third but struck out pinch hitter Samantha Cobb to end the sixth inning.

The U.S., which won the first two World Cups in 2004 and 2006 before giving way to Japan's dominance, beat Canada 5-1 on Wednesday night in second-round action.

Swan song

This World Cup marks the last for Canadian manager Andre Lachance, who has skipped the team since it was formed in 2003. Stephenson and fellow eight-World Cup veteran Kate Psota of Burlington, Ont., could also be leaving.

Canada fielded a team in Viera that blended youth with experience. Seven players on the 20-woman roster were 18 years old or younger.

British Columbia was the most represented province on the roster with seven players. Six were from Ontario, five were from Alberta and two were from Quebec.