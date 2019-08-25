Canadian women's baseball team books 9th consecutive World Cup berth
Cuba upsets Dominican Republic to guarantee Canada's spot
Canada's women's baseball team has qualified for next year's World Cup.
The Canadians could have booked their ticket with a win on Saturday over Mexico at a qualifier tournament, but didn't get the chance to take the field when their game was rained out.
It didn't matter in the end, though, as Cuba helped the Canadians clinch a berth by upsetting the Dominican Republic.
The top four teams at the eight-team regional tournament advanced.
The Canadians (4-2) opened the qualifying tournament with wins over the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Cuba, but suffered back-to-back losses against the U.S. and Venezuela before Friday's much-needed victory over Puerto Rico that put them in the top four with a game to go.
Canada, ranked No. 2 in the world in women's baseball behind Japan, won the bronze medal at the last World Cup in 2018. Canada has six World Cup medals in total since the biennial tournament began in 2004.
Japan is the six-time defending champion.
