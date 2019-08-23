Canadian women fall 12-3 to Venezuela at World Cup baseball qualifier

The Canadian women's national team suffered their second straight loss at their World Cup qualifier, falling 12-3 to Venezuela on Thursday.

Canada (3-2) opened the tournament with wins over the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Cuba, but have now dropped two in a row including its 21-4 loss against the United States a day earlier.

Stacy Fournier of Surrey, B.C., got the Canadian squad out to an early lead when she hit a solo home run to make it 1-0, but Venezuela (3-2) scored eight straight to blow the game open.

Kelsey Lalor of Red Deer, Alta., hit a two-run homer to centre in the fifth inning to make it an 8-3 ball game.

The Venezuelan squad scored 12 runs on six hits, capitalizing on nine walks, three hit batters and five errors from the Canadian team.

Alli Schroder of Fruitvale, B.C., got the start and went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs — four earned — on three hits with four walks before making way for a trio of relievers.

Canada will take on Puerto Rico Friday and Mexico Saturday before the medal games on Sunday.