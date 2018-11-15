Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. speaks before MLB debut

Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes his much-anticipated MLB debut tonight at Rogers Centre in Toronto, and will speak ahead of the game.

For Blue Jays fans, the wait is officially over.

Jays manager Charlie Montoyo finally gave fans something to cheer about after the team's 4-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday by announcing Guerrero Jr.'s call-up.

"This is a big moment for the Toronto Blue Jays," Montoyo said post-game to reporters. "He's the No. 1 prospect in baseball. It's coming Friday. It's a big moment for us. Hopefully, he becomes what everybody thinks he's going to become. That's going to be good for all of us. The city of Toronto, the Blue Jays, the organization."

So just how good is the Jays' latest phenom? He may well be the team's best hitter despite not yet suiting up with the big club. After tearing up the minor leagues the last couple of seasons, Guerrero Jr. should already be a middle-of-the-order batter.

The 20-year-old is just the first of Toronto's top prospects to make his debut this year, with the likes of Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and top pitching prospect Nate Pearson seemingly a year or two away.

If all goes according to plan, and these prospects fulfil their promise, the Jays could emerge quicker than most pundits predict, according to Toronto right-fielder Randal Grichuk, recently signed to the team for a five-year, $52-million US contract.

"They have a lot of good, young talented players that are coming up. They have the financial ability to sign some pieces if they feel like we need a piece here or there," Grichuk told CBC Sports. "And, we want to win. We are dedicated to winning. So, if you put all that together over the next five years, that screams good runs deep into the playoffs and a chance to win it all. Definitely, something I wanted to be a part of."

