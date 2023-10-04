Content
Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Help
Menu
When search suggestions are available use up and down arrows to review and enter to select.
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Hockey
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
Blue Jays swept from playoffs by Twins, after 2-0 Game 2 loss | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
Blue Jays swept from playoffs by Twins, after 2-0 Game 2 loss
The Blue Jays were swept out of the Major League Baseball playoffs on Wednesday after falling 2-0 to the Minnesota Twins.
Social Sharing
Toronto eliminated from MLB playoffs
Posted: Oct 04, 2023 3:35 PM EDT | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications
|
Report error
now