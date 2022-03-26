Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker charged with DUI
Walker posts bail, released Friday morning
Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was charged with driving under the influence in Pinellas County, Fla., the team confirmed.
The Blue Jays said Walker would discuss his arrest after Saturday's spring training game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla.
USA Today said Walker was arrested early Friday when he was clocked traveling 82 mph (132 kph) in a 45-mph (72-kph) zone, according to the arrest affidavit. Per the report, Walker "showed signs of impairment" that included "glassy eyes" and a "strong odour" on his breath.
He posted $500 US bond and was released later Friday morning.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> pitching coach Pete Walker addressed his arrest for driving under the influence: <br><br>“There was a traffic incident on Thursday night that I was involved in. I’m very apologetic to the Blue Jays organization, Blue Jays fans and my family.” (1/2)—@KeeganMatheson
Walker, 52, pitched in the majors for four teams, including the Blue Jays, between 1995 and 2006. He compiled a 20-14 record with a 4.48 ERA in 144 games (31 starts) and 339 1/3 innings.
He has worked as the pitching coach for Toronto since 2012. His name was mentioned last fall in connection with the New York Mets managerial job that went to Buck Showalter.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?