Skip to Main Content
Baseball

Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was charged with driving under the influence in Pinellas County, Fla., the team confirmed.

Walker posts bail, released Friday morning

Field Level Media ·
It was announced on Friday that Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker, seen here during spring training in 2019, was charged with a DUI. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was charged with driving under the influence in Pinellas County, Fla., the team confirmed.

The Blue Jays said Walker would discuss his arrest after Saturday's spring training game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla.

USA Today said Walker was arrested early Friday when he was clocked traveling 82 mph (132 kph) in a 45-mph (72-kph) zone, according to the arrest affidavit. Per the report, Walker "showed signs of impairment" that included "glassy eyes" and a "strong odour" on his breath.

He posted $500 US bond and was released later Friday morning.

Walker, 52, pitched in the majors for four teams, including the Blue Jays, between 1995 and 2006. He compiled a 20-14 record with a 4.48 ERA in 144 games (31 starts) and 339 1/3 innings.

He has worked as the pitching coach for Toronto since 2012. His name was mentioned last fall in connection with the New York Mets managerial job that went to Buck Showalter.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now