Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker was charged with driving under the influence in Pinellas County, Fla., the team confirmed.

The Blue Jays said Walker would discuss his arrest after Saturday's spring training game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla.

USA Today said Walker was arrested early Friday when he was clocked traveling 82 mph (132 kph) in a 45-mph (72-kph) zone, according to the arrest affidavit. Per the report, Walker "showed signs of impairment" that included "glassy eyes" and a "strong odour" on his breath.

He posted $500 US bond and was released later Friday morning.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BlueJays?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BlueJays</a> pitching coach Pete Walker addressed his arrest for driving under the influence: <br><br>“There was a traffic incident on Thursday night that I was involved in. I’m very apologetic to the Blue Jays organization, Blue Jays fans and my family.” (1/2) —@KeeganMatheson

Walker, 52, pitched in the majors for four teams, including the Blue Jays, between 1995 and 2006. He compiled a 20-14 record with a 4.48 ERA in 144 games (31 starts) and 339 1/3 innings.

He has worked as the pitching coach for Toronto since 2012. His name was mentioned last fall in connection with the New York Mets managerial job that went to Buck Showalter.