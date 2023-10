Blue Jays face Twins in must-win Game 2 of wild-card series

The Blue Jays face the Minnesota Twins for the second day in a row, in their bid to stay in the running for the MLB playoffs. Toronto, which lost 3-1 in the wild-card best-of-three series opener on Tuesday, must win two games to stay in the playoffs.

Toronto faces elimination from MLB playoffs after losing series opener