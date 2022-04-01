Blue Jays extend manager Charlie Montoyo's contract through 2023 season
The Toronto Blue Jays are extending manager Charlie Montoyo's contract through the 2023 season. The 57-year-old skipper is entering his fourth season in the position.
Montoyo guided the Blue Jays to a 91-win campaign last year.
He finished third in American League manager of the year voting in 2020 and was fourth in last year's vote.
The Blue Jays did not release financial details of the deal.
The announcement comes one week before the team's regular-season opener against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre.
