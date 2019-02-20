Skip to Main Content
Barbie becoming more inclusive with addition of wheelchair and prosthetics
Video

Barbie becoming more inclusive with addition of wheelchair and prosthetics

The new doll on store shelves has wheelchair basketball player Miranda Biletski excited for the future.
The new doll on store shelves has wheelchair basketball player Miranda Biletski excited for the future. 1:39

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us