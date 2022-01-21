Skip to Main Content
Canada drops 3rd in a row at ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in loss to Bangladesh

Defending champion Bangladesh had little trouble dispatching Canada at the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup on Thursday, cruising to an eight-wicket victory with 119 balls remaining.

Canadian team to play consolation plate playoffs after going winless in group play

The Canadian Press ·
The Canadian under-19 men's Cricket team, pictured during an ICC under-19 world cup game against England on Tuesday, was downed by defending champion Bangladesh on Thursday. (@canadiancricket/Twitter)

It marked Canada's third straight loss at the 16-country tournament, that runs through Feb. 5 in four countries in the Caribbean.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Canadian men managed just 136 runs — finishing all out in the 45th over. Opener Anoop Chima was the lone Canadian success story with the bat, stroking seven fours in his 63-run, 117-ball knock.

Chima was eventually caught behind off a Ripon Mondol delivery. Only three other Canadian batsmen reached double figures. Mondol and S.M. Meherob each took four wickets for Bangladesh.

The defending champions, bouncing back from a loss to England in Group A play, reached their victory target in the 31st over. Iftakher Hossain led the way at 61 not out as Bangladesh finished at 142 for two.

Bangladesh faces the United Arab Emirates on Saturday to see who will join England in the Super League quarterfinals.

The Canadians, who beat out Argentina, Bermuda and the U.S. to get into the tournament, move into the consolation plate playoffs.

Canada is making its fifth straight appearance — eighth overall — at the tournament. Its best showing was 11th in 2010.

