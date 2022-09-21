Australian rules football investigates racism allegations made by Indigenous players
Players say that they were racially abused by coach at Hawthorn Football Club
The Australian Football League says it is investigating "very serious allegations" made by Indigenous players that they were racially abused by a coach at the Hawthorn Football Club in Melbourne.
A former Hawthorn player has told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. (ABC) that he was told by the AFL club's then-coach to terminate his partner's pregnancy. Three Indigenous families involved at Hawthorn during the same man's period as coach between 2005-21 have told the ABC they were allegedly bullied and told to choose between their football careers and their families.
Fagan was an assistant coach at Hawthorn between 2008 and 2016.
Indigenous players on Australian rules football teams have often complained of crowd abuse at stadiums, including several star players. But this is the first time that coaching staff at a team have faced serious racism allegations.
"The experiences outlined in the document are extremely serious and require further and full examination," the AFL said in a statement Wednesday. "The AFL is finalizing a process to investigate the allegations and has sought further details of those who shared their experiences in order to progress its investigation."
Hawthorn added that the review "raised disturbing historical allegations that require further investigation."
"Upon learning of these allegations, the club immediately engaged AFL integrity as is appropriate," a club statement on Wednesday said. "Given the matters raised are confidential, the club will not provide any further comment."
The player told the ABC a group of coaches including the head coach and his assistant urged to have his partner's pregnancy terminated, break up with his partner, and move into the home of an assistant coach.
"[He] just leaned over me and demanded that I needed to get rid of my unborn child and my partner," the player, who was not named, told the ABC.
"I was then manipulated and convinced to remove my SIM card from my phone so there was no further contact between my family and me. They told me I'd be living with one of the other coaches from that night onwards."
