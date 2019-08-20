Skip to Main Content
Aurora Games on CBC: Tennis - The World Team vs The Americas Team
Sports·Live

Aurora Games on CBC: Tennis - The World Team vs The Americas Team

Tennis kicks off the inaugual Aurora Games. Team Americas led by Olympic Champion Monica Puig takes on the World Team headed by French Open Champion Garbine Muguruza. Competition will feature three singles and two doubles matches utilizing fast paced “no ad” scoring.
Tennis kicks off the inaugual Aurora Games. Team Americas led by Olympic Champion Monica Puig takes on the World Team headed by French Open Champion Garbine Muguruza. Competition will feature three singles and two doubles matches utilizing fast paced “no ad” scoring. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports