Sports · Video

Auger-Aliassime upsets Schwartzman to advance to the 3rd round in Rome

Unseeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome.

Social Sharing

Unseeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome.