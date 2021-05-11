Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Watch live
COVID-19 tracker
Vaccine tracker
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
Sports
·
Video
Auger-Aliassime upsets Schwartzman to advance to the 3rd round in Rome
Unseeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome.
Social Sharing
Unseeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal upset No. 8 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome.
Posted: May 11, 2021 11:01 AM ET | Last Updated: May 11
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now