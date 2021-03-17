Watch the Athletes Unlimited volleyball league
Watch live action from the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited pro indoor women's volleyball league in Dallas, Texas.
Live coverage continues Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Athletes Unlimited pro indoor women's volleyball league.
Forty-four of the best volleyball players from around the world will come together at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, Texas, for five weeks of action-packed competition.
Action continues on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET with Purple vs. Orange.