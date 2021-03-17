Skip to Main Content
Sports·Coming Up

Watch the Athletes Unlimited volleyball league

Watch live action from the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited pro indoor women's volleyball league in Dallas, Texas.

Live coverage continues Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Athletes Unlimited Volleyball on CBC: Purple vs Orange

CBC Sports

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
Team Purple and Team Orange goes head to head in volleyball action from Dallas, TX. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the Athletes Unlimited pro indoor women's volleyball league.

Forty-four of the best volleyball players from around the world will come together at Fair Park Coliseum in Dallas, Texas, for five weeks of action-packed competition.

Action continues on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET with Purple vs. Orange. 

now