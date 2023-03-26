Canadian cross-country skier Antoine Cyr 8th in men's 20 km World Cup classic race
Quebec athlete ends 'long' season with 4th top-10 result of campaign on circuit
Canada's Antoine Cyr finished eighth in the men's 20-kilometre World Cup classic ski race Sunday in Lahti, Finland.
Cyr, 24, of Gatineau, Que., registered his fourth top-10 result of the World Cup campaign. He posted a time of 44 minutes 21.4 seconds in the season-ending race.
"I thought my shape was good, but I also wasn't sure," he said. "It has been a long season and you get tired.
"I had expectations, but I also just wanted to ski my best. I knew on a good day I can be up there with those guys. I'm stoked I was able to get my head in a good space and end the season in a good position."
Norway's Johannes Klaebo finished first in 44:13.0 ahead of teammate Paal Golberg (44:18.4). Sweden's William Poromaa was third in 44:19.0.
Olivier Leveille of Sherbrooke, Que., was 20th in 45:25.5. Russell Kennedy of Canmore, Alta., finished 38th in 46:28.2 while Xavier McKeever, also of Canmore, was 41st in 46:45.4.
Katherine Stewart-Jones of Chelsea, Que., was 37th at 54:10.7 in the women's race. Norway's Anne Kalvaa finished first in 51:04.3.
