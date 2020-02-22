Skip to Main Content
Anne Merklinger on the importance of Own The Podium
Sports·Video

Anne Merklinger on the importance of Own The Podium

Anne Merklinger, CEO of Own The Podium, looks back at the 2010 Olympics.
Anne Merklinger, CEO of Own The Podium, looks back at the 2010 Olympics. 1:23
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports