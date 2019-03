Video

Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau serves up another powerful pep talk

Trailing 6-4, 4-1 to Irina-Camelia Begu in her 1st round match at the Miami Open, Bianca Andreescu's coach offered the 18-year-old some words of wisdom before beginning her comeback.

Social Sharing

Trailing 6-4, 4-1 to Irina-Camelia Begu in her 1st round match at the Miami Open, Bianca Andreescu's coach offered the 18-year-old some words of wisdom before beginning her comeback. 1:20

Popular Now Find more popular stories