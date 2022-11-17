CBC Sports' Andi Petrillo to become first woman to win Canada's 'Outstanding Broadcaster'

Andi Petrillo went from volunteering at her local television station at 19-years old to being honoured as Canada's best broadcaster 23 years later.

At the 25th Sports Media Canada awards ceremony, a familiar face will be gracing the stage. CBC's Andi Petrillo is being presented with the award given to the most 'outstanding broadcaster' in the country. The accolade recognizes Petrillo for her work on CBC Sports and OneSoccer in 2022.

With this victory Petrillo became the first woman to win the "Outstanding Broadcaster" accolade since its creation in 2000.

Fellow CBC Sports broadcaster Scott Russell praised his 'Road to the Olympic Games' co-host ahead of the honour.

"No one has more passion for sport, no one works harder, no one has the kind affection for every kind of sport that people are interested in in this country, she is quite simply the preeminent broadcaster of sport in the land," Russell said.

Hits different when recognized by your peers. <br>Thanks for the shoutout! <a href="https://t.co/j2xTkzt42s">https://t.co/j2xTkzt42s</a> —@AndiPetrillo

Petrillo is no stranger to being recognized for her tremendous efforts.

In 2012, the now host of CBC Sports' new show 'Soccer North' was the recipient of the 'Woman of Influence Award,' which recognizes the extraordinary accomplishments of Canadian women and gender-diverse role models.

The former host of Leafs Lunch on TSN 1050, a position that made her the first woman with a daily sports radio talk show in Canada, is a trailblazer.

In 2016, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television made Petrillo the first woman to be presented with a 'Canadian Screen Award' for Best Sports Host in a Sports Program or Series.

Not only does she break barriers, but Petrillo — who previously hosted Hockey Night in Canada's iDesk — also makes work a place people want to be.

"She's a pleasure to work with, her work ethic is second to none, and on top of that she's got a great personality," said her longtime producer Sunil Thakolkaren of CBC.

"She's very, very funny, she's not like your stereotypical sports broadcaster where you're intimidated to talk to her," he continued.

Russell echoed those sentiments, exuding pride over his colleague's latest recognition.

"I'm extremely proud of her, I'm honoured and privileged to be able to work with her everyday, to share this thing that is so important — which is sport.

"She is an outstanding broadcaster."