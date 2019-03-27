Skip to Main Content
Anderson, Senators blank Sabres in Ottawa
Anderson, Senators blank Sabres in Ottawa

Ottawa defeats Buffalo 4-0, Craig Anderson stops 35 shots for 2nd shutout of the season.
Ottawa defeats Buffalo 4-0, Craig Anderson stops 35 shots for 2nd shutout of the season.

