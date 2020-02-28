Skip to Main Content
Amid coronavirus outbreak COC's chief medical officer discusses the concern for upcoming Olympic Games
Sports·Video

Dr. Bob McCormack speaks to CBC on the concern the virus might have on Canadian athletes and the Tokyo Olympics.
