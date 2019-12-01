Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Slalom Run 2 - Killington
Sports·Live

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Slalom Run 2 - Killington

The 2nd run of Women's Slalom from Killington Resort in Vermont, US.
The 2nd run of Women's Slalom from Killington Resort in Vermont, US. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports