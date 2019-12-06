Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Downhill Run 1 - Lake Louise
Sports·Live

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Women's Downhill Run 1 - Lake Louise

The 1st run of Women's Downhill from Lake Louise Ski Resort in Lake Louise, AB.
The 1st run of Women's Downhill from Lake Louise Ski Resort in Lake Louise, AB. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports