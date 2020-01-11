Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 - Adelboden
Sports·Live

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 - Adelboden

The 2nd run of Men's Giant Slalom alpine skiing from Alelboden, Switzerland.
The 2nd run of Men's Giant Slalom alpine skiing from Alelboden, Switzerland. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports