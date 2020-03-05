Skip to Main Content
Alberta vs. Laval - Women's Quarter-final #3: 2020 U Sports Final 8 Basketball Championships on CBC
Sports·Live

Alberta vs. Laval - Women's Quarter-final #3: 2020 U Sports Final 8 Basketball Championships on CBC

University of Alberta Pandas vs Université Laval Rouge et Or from Ottawa, ON.
University of Alberta Pandas vs Université Laval Rouge et Or from Ottawa, ON. 0:00
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports