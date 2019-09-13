Skip to Main Content
Watch the 2019 Adidas Rockstars Sport Climbing: final & super finals
Sports·Coming Up

Watch the 2019 Adidas Rockstars Sport Climbing: final & super finals

Watch live coverage of the 2019 Adidas Rockstars Sport Climbing: final and super finals beginning Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The world's best boulderers will combine gymnastics and climbing as they rise to the top at the Porsche Arena in Stuttgart, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video above on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the 2019 Adidas Rockstars Sport Climbing final and super finals. 

Canada's best sport climber Sean McColl will be competing at the event. Sport climbing is set to make its Olympic debut in 2020 at Tokyo, and McColl could be one of the first athletes to earn an Olympic medal in the sport. 

WATCH | Canada's Sean McColl is on the top of the sport climbing world:

Canadian climber Sean McColl conquered American Ninja Warrior and now looks to take his talents to new heights in Tokyo. 10:02
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories