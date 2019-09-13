Watch the 2019 Adidas Rockstars Sport Climbing: final & super finals

Click on the video above on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the 2019 Adidas Rockstars Sport Climbing final and super finals.

Canada's best sport climber Sean McColl will be competing at the event. Sport climbing is set to make its Olympic debut in 2020 at Tokyo, and McColl could be one of the first athletes to earn an Olympic medal in the sport.

WATCH | Canada's Sean McColl is on the top of the sport climbing world: