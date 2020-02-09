Skip to Main Content
Achonwa proud of Canada's toughness after topping Japan in Olympic qualifier finale 
Sports·Video

Achonwa proud of Canada's toughness after topping Japan in Olympic qualifier finale 

Natalie Achonwa spoke to CBC Sports following the Canadian win over Japan at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament. 
Natalie Achonwa spoke to CBC Sports following the Canadian win over Japan at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament.  0:40
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports