Aaron Brown opens Diamond League season with 3rd place finish in 200m
Sports·Video

Toronto's Aaron Brown finished in third place in the men's 200 metre race at the Diamond League opening event in Doha, with a time of 20.20 seconds.
Toronto's Aaron Brown finished in third place in the men's 200 metre race at the Diamond League opening event in Doha, with a time of 20.20 seconds. 4:41