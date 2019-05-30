Skip to Main Content
9 ways the Raptors have stolen the spotlight from the Stanley Cup playoffs...in 90 seconds
Sports·Video

9 ways the Raptors have stolen the spotlight from the Stanley Cup playoffs...in 90 seconds

With the Raptors playing in the NBA finals, even hockey fans are focusing more on the hardcourt.
With the Raptors playing in the NBA finals, even hockey fans are focusing more on the hardcourt. 2:01