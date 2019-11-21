Skip to Main Content
9 reasons (other than this save) that Marc-Andre Fleury is so popular...in 90 seconds
Sports·Video

The 3-time Stanley Cup champion has been making people smile for years, and Rob Pizzo has 9 examples of how he did it. 
