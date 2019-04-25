Skip to Main Content
9 crazy things that happened in the 1st round of the playoffs ...in 90 seconds
Sports·Video

The 1st round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was one of the strangest in history, and Rob Pizzo has 9 facts to prove it.
