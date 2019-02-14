Video

9 best Russian NHLers of all-time...in 90 seconds

Now that Alexander Ovechkin is the highest scoring Russian in history, Rob Pizzo weighs in on how that stacks up against his fellow countrymen

Social Sharing

Now that Alexander Ovechkin is the highest scoring Russian in history, Rob Pizzo weighs in on how that stacks up against his fellow countrymen 2:08

Popular Now Find more popular stories