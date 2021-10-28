Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
sports
Top Stories
Scores
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
More
9 best Halloween costumes from NHLers...in 90 seconds | CBC Sports Loaded
Sports
·
Video
9 best Halloween costumes from NHLers...in 90 seconds
Hockey players are known for getting into the Halloween spirit, and Rob Pizzo has 9 costumes to prove it.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 28, 2021 11:10 AM ET | Last Updated: October 29
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now