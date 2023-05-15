Content
Another horse dies at Churchill Downs, 8th recent fatality at home of Kentucky Derby

A horse died Sunday after a race at Churchill Downs, making it the eighth fatality in recent weeks at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

3-year-old colt Rio Moon was euthanized after 'catastrophic injury' to left foreleg

The Associated Press ·
A group of jockeys race horses on a track with a sign that says churchill downs.
The field of horses round the final turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on May 6. (Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Rio Moon "suffered a catastrophic injury to his left foreleg a few strides after the wire," according to notes in the Equibase chart for the sixth race.

The three-year-old colt ridden by Martin Garcia was euthanized, the chart said. Rio Moon was trained by Dale Romans and was winless in six career starts with earnings of $11,621 US.

Two horses were euthanized after being injured in races on the Kentucky Derby undercard on May 6. Five others were euthanized after training and racing incidents at the track in the days leading up to the Derby.

