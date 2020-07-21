Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
COVID-19
Local updates
Live video
COVID-19 tracker
Subscribe to newsletter
Top Stories
NHL
Olympic Sports
Video
Shows
Podcasts
Player's Own Voice
All Sports
60-second NHL previews: Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
Social Sharing
Sports
·
Video
60-second NHL previews: Leafs vs. Blue Jackets
In part 3 of 10, Rob Pizzo breaks down the Leafs, and the now healthy Blue Jackets
Social Sharing
Posted: Jul 21, 2020 8:00 AM ET | Last Updated: July 21
In part 3 of 10, Rob Pizzo breaks down the Leafs, and the now healthy Blue Jackets 1:18
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC Sports
Report Typo or Error
now