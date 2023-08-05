Montreal Tigers to face Surrey Jaguars for championship title at GT20 Canada cricket tournament

The Montreal Tigers will face the Surrey Jaguars in the Global T20 Canada cricket final after defeating the Vancouver Knights by one wicket with three balls remaining on Saturday in Brampton, Ont.

Sherfane Rutherford hit three straight sixes to lift the Tigers over the Knights in the second qualifier match at TD Cricket Arena, sending the packed crowd into a frenzy. Montreal needed 15 runs on six balls in the final over, after chasing Vancouver's 137 runs.

The 24-year-old from the West Indies led the Tigers with 48 runs on 34 balls in the thrilling win.

"Rutherford took the game into his own hands. Thank god he was on our side today," said Montreal captain Chris Lynn.

"Done in style" 🇨🇦🏏 <br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/GT20Canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GT20Canada</a> final is all set! Montreal Tigers vs. Surrey Jaguars 👀🏆 <br><br>Watch the final Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on <a href="https://twitter.com/CBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbc</a> TV, <a href="https://t.co/bBaiS17bce">https://t.co/bBaiS17bce</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcgem?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcgem</a> <a href="https://t.co/SzVVyPuC4R">pic.twitter.com/SzVVyPuC4R</a> —@cbcsports

Jamaican star Andre Russell hit back-to-back sixes for Montreal earlier in the match, while Abbas Afridi helped set the stage for the victory by bowling a hat trick in the first inning.

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan led Vancouver with 39 runs on 33 balls, with South Africa's Corbin Bosch adding 36 on 28.

Montreal will battle Surrey for the championship title on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem and CBC TV.

CBC Sports: Cricket - GT20 Canada - Finals - Surrey vs Montreal - Brampton Live in CBC Sports is your guide for finals cricket action at GT20 Canada in Brampton.

The Jaguars advanced to the final after beating the Knights by 38 runs on Friday in the first qualifier, their sixth straight win.

The GT20 Canada tournament, also held in 2018 and 2019, has helped spark the sport's rapid growth in Canada. The prestigious six-team event has attracted international cricket stars to share the stage with Canada's top talent, making it a must-watch event for hundreds of millions of fans across the world.

Vancouver won the title in 2018, followed by the Winnipeg Hawks in 2019.

The 2023 edition also featured the Toronto Nationals, Brampton Wolves and Mississauga Panthers.

WATCH | GT20 Canada brings world's best cricketers to Brampton: