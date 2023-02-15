Watch the 2023 Canada Winter Games

Click on the video players below to watch live coverage of the 2023 Canada Winter Games from Prince Edward Island.

Live coverage begins with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. ET.

WATCH | Opening ceremony: 2023 Canada Winter Games: Opening Ceremony Live in Watch the opening ceremony where there will be festivities and the torch relay will finally reach PEI and the Eastlink Centre where it will light the cauldron and officially ignite the competition.

Return on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET for action in table tennis and freestyle skiing.

WATCH | Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Finals & Position Finals:

WATCH | Freestyle Skiing Aerials - Finals: